Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Converted from a Mutual Fund and Renamed

Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton has converted the Martin Currie International Sustainable Unconstrained mutual fund, with about $29.16 million in AUM as of September 30, 2022, to an ETF named the Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE). On the same date, Franklin Templeton converted the Brandywine Global Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value Fund into an ETF with the ticker symbol DVAL. These are the first two mutual-fund-to-ETF conversions that the firm has undertaken.

Listed on Nasdaq, MCSE is an actively managed ETF that strives to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities of foreign companies. The concentrated portfolio comprises 20 to 40 quality growth companies that have a strong history of offering high and sustainable returns on invested capital over time. The fund takes a high conviction, flexible approach to invest across sectors, geographies and market capitalizations. This approach enables investors to participate in international companies that are most capable of delivering positive results that outperform the MSCI ACWI ex USA over a five-to-10-year horizon. Unique portfolio analytics and construction help the fund remain diversified, given the fund has no sector or country index constraints, or any individual company weight exceeding 10% of the portfolio.

MCSE’s competitive advantage lies in two key areas. First is its intensive proprietary research platform, which generates insights without compromising quality. Included in the portfolio are companies that can generate long-term, sustainable value. Typically, they have demonstrated the ability to consistently achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) more than their weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Companies are then identified using a systematic risk assessment, focused on industry, company, and governance and sustainability and portfolio risks. This allows for effective comparisons across different companies and provides a framework for the team to build their conviction.

Second is its differentiated portfolio construction and diversification from index-based strategies. Companies are selected for their sustainable growth potential given their geographic sources of revenue, maturities and exposure to long-term investment themes, industry lifecycle, end-user market and company classification. Portfolio construction is equally as important as the research process.

According to Todd Mathias, Head of U.S. ETF Product Strategy and Development at Franklin Templeton, the investment team’s fundamental research captures three long-term thematics: Demographic Changes, the Future of Technology and Resource Scarcity. These provide structural growth opportunities aligned to a world transitioning to a more sustainable future.

“As long-term investors, we believe that we are facing an exciting period of increased investment opportunities and strong innovation,” says Mathias. “A world transitioning toward more sustainable operations brings thematic opportunities in areas such

as green energy, high speed railway, electric vehicles, 5G telephony, healthcare infrastructure, cloud computing and cybersecurity, robotics and automation and quantum computing.”

With clients in 155 countries, Franklin Templeton is committed to offering a product suite that meets investors’ needs. The demand for ETFs has grown significantly because they are transparent, can be traded intraday like stocks and may be tax efficient for some investors.

The firm looks forward to potentially doing more conversions in the future as it broadens its lineup to include additional strategic offerings.

