Martin Capital Dumps $3.0 Million Worth of LyondellBasell Industries Stock

Key Points

Exited 51,431 shares in LyondellBasell Industries; estimated trade value of approximately $3.0 million, based on the average share price during Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: zero shares; $0 position value

Previously, the position accounted for 1.17% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 03, 2025, Martin Capital Partners, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), in a transaction valued at $2,976,000.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated October 03, 2025 (link), Martin Capital Partners, LLC fully liquidated its holding in LyondellBasell Industries during the most recent quarter. The fund disposed of 51,431 shares, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $3.0 million for the period, based on the average share price in Q3 2025. After the sale, the fund held no remaining shares.

What else to know

The fund exited its LYB position, which had represented 1.17% of its reportable assets as of Q3 2025; its current stake is zero percent of AUM as of Q3 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AMGN – $8.50 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:CME – $8.41 million (3.26% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:CFR – $8.36 million (3.24% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:ASML – $8.29 million (3.21% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT – $8.20 million (3.18% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $35.15 billion Net Income (TTM) $261.00 million Dividend Yield 10.96% Price (as of market close 2025-10-03) $49.47

Company Snapshot

Produces and markets olefins, polyolefins, polyethylene, polypropylene, propylene oxide, intermediates, advanced polymers, and refines crude oil into gasoline and distillates.

Operates a diversified chemicals and refining business model, generating revenue through global production, processing, and licensing of chemical and polymer products.

Operates in North America, Europe, and Asia.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a global presence with a broad portfolio spanning olefins, polyolefins, advanced polymers, and refining operations. The company leverages its integrated manufacturing footprint and technology licensing to serve a diverse set of industrial customers worldwide. Its scale, product diversity, and expertise in process innovation underpin its competitive position in the global chemicals market.

Foolish take

While a juicy dividend yield of nearly 11% might tempt many investors, it's important to remember why LyondellBasell Industries sports such a high dividend -- its stock isn't a great performer.

In fact, over the last ten years, and even with the help of its big dividend, the stock has generated a negative total return. Those who invested $10,000 in LyondellBasell Industries stock in late 2015 -- and reinvested their dividend payments -- would have $9,943 today. Those who didn't reinvest would be left with only $5,397.

It's a tough but important lesson: Just because a stock pays an attractive dividend, it doesn't make it a wise investment.

As for the company's future prospects, the petrochemicals industry is a challenging sector, given its modest margins and complex regulatory risks. Moreover, macroeconomic variables such as commodity prices and economic output can trump business execution within the industry.

Therefore, income-seeking investors may want to take a page from Martin Capital and look elsewhere for an attractive yield.

Glossary

Fund AUM: The total market value of assets managed by an investment fund.

Liquidated: Sold off all holdings in a particular investment, reducing the position to zero.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of investment held in a company or asset.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Olefins: A group of chemicals, including ethylene and propylene, used as building blocks in plastics and chemicals.

Polyolefins: A family of polymers, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, widely used in packaging and plastics.

Propylene Oxide: A chemical used to make polyurethane plastics, solvents, and other industrial products.

Distillates: Refined petroleum products, such as diesel and heating oil, produced during crude oil processing.

Technology Licensing: Granting others the right to use proprietary technology in exchange for fees or royalties.

Integrated Manufacturing Footprint: A company's network of interconnected production facilities across regions or business segments.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Amgen, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends CME Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.