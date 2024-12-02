News & Insights

Stocks
MRT

Marti Technologies sees FY25 revenue $34M

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Marti Technologies (MRT) announces its expectation to reach positive free cash flow in 2025 and presents 2025 guidance. After two years of investing in growing its ride-hailing business, Marti announced in October 2024 that it has begun monetizing its ride-hailing service. As the only at scale ride-hailing operator in the country, together with the monetization of its ride-hailing service, Marti expects to complete 2025 with $34.0 million of revenue and $3.0 million of adjusted EBITDA. These figures are up from Marti’s 2024 performance targets of $16.6 million of revenue and $(22.5) million of adjusted EBITDA. Marti’s 2025 forecast represents 2.1 times growth over its expected revenue figure for 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA improvement of $25.5 million. Marti also forecasts achieving positive free cash flow in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.