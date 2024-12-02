Marti Technologies sees FY25 revenue $34M

Marti Technologies (MRT) announces its expectation to reach positive free cash flow in 2025 and presents 2025 guidance. After two years of investing in growing its ride-hailing business, Marti announced in October 2024 that it has begun monetizing its ride-hailing service. As the only at scale ride-hailing operator in the country, together with the monetization of its ride-hailing service, Marti expects to complete 2025 with $34.0 million of revenue and $3.0 million of adjusted EBITDA. These figures are up from Marti’s 2024 performance targets of $16.6 million of revenue and $(22.5) million of adjusted EBITDA. Marti’s 2025 forecast represents 2.1 times growth over its expected revenue figure for 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA improvement of $25.5 million. Marti also forecasts achieving positive free cash flow in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.