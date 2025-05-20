Marti Technologies Appoints Cenk Özeker New CFO

(RTTNews) - Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT), Tuesday said Cenk Özeker has been appointed as its new chief financial officer or CFO, with effect from May 14. He took over from Deniz Terlemez, who had been serving as the Interim CFO.

The Turkish mobility app said that Özeker brings over 25 years of extensive experience in financial and operational leadership, having held senior finance and managing director roles across Europe and Türkiye.

Before joining Marti Technologies, he served as Managing Director at Newport Shipping UK from 2021 to 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Oguz Alper Oktem, Marti CEO, said, "Cenk brings a wealth of international experience, having held executive finance and operational roles across multiple industries, including consumer goods, retail, and software. Additionally, his experience in managing large teams, driving strategic growth in both public and private companies and enabling accelerating profitability will be invaluable as Marti enters its next phase of expansion."

MRT closed Monday's trading on the Nasdaq at $3.1800, up 2.25 percent.

