Marti Technologies Announces Investment Plan; Revises 2025 Adj. EBITDA Forecast

July 01, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marti Technologies, Inc. announced a new investment plan for 2025 and 2026. Marti is launching its business in the new cities of Bursa, Konya, Adana, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Kayseri. The company does not foresee charging drivers in these cities a subscription fee in 2025. Marti will invest in growing and increasing the capabilities of its ride-hailing team to support a full scale ride-hailing business in Trkiye. The team will grow from its current size of around 180 people to approximately 260 people.

Marti reiterated its 2025 revenue forecast of $34.0 million, and revised adjusted EBITDA forecast from $3.0 million to negative $17.0 million.

