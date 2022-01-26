Markets
MRTN

Marten Transport Rallies As Earnings Surpass Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) are up more than 13% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported reported a 26.1% improvement in net income to $24.73 million, or $0.30 per share, for the fourth quarter, from $19.6 million, or $0.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Operating revenue increased 17.4% to $266.88 million for the quarter from $227.33 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $262.42 million.

Marten said its operating revenue for the quarter was the highest for a quarter in the company's 76-year history.

MRTN touched a new high of $18.42 this morning. The stock is currently at $18.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRTN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular