Marten Transport Rallies As Earnings Surpass Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) are up more than 13% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported reported a 26.1% improvement in net income to $24.73 million, or $0.30 per share, for the fourth quarter, from $19.6 million, or $0.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Operating revenue increased 17.4% to $266.88 million for the quarter from $227.33 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $262.42 million.

Marten said its operating revenue for the quarter was the highest for a quarter in the company's 76-year history.

MRTN touched a new high of $18.42 this morning. The stock is currently at $18.47.

