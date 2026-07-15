Is Marten Transport (MRTN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Marten Transport, Ltd. is one of 110 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marten Transport, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRTN's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MRTN has gained about 53.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marten Transport, Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Schneider National (SNDR). The stock is up 39.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Schneider National's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Marten Transport, Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.3% so far this year, so MRTN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Schneider National falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.2%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Marten Transport, Ltd. and Schneider National. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.