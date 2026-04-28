Marten Transport (MRTN) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Marten Transport (NasdaqGS:MRTN) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $15.64 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from the latest reported closing price of $15.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marten Transport. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 52.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTN is 0.07%, an increase of 30.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.75% to 54,831K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 6,267K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,122K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,370K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,434K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 46.27% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,232K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 997K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 79.14% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.