Marten Transport (MRTN) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Marten Transport said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marten Transport. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTN is 0.17%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 68,455K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTN is 4.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marten Transport is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from its latest reported closing price of 20.49.

The projected annual revenue for Marten Transport is 1,336MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,438K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 38.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,267K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,304K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,288K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 99.96% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,942K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Marten Transport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marten is a leader in time sensitive transportation and distribution services to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

