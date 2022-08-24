Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) closed at $21.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Marten Transport, Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 34.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $329.05 million, up 30.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.24% and +31.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% higher. Marten Transport, Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marten Transport, Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.79.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



