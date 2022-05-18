Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MRTN surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

MRTN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider MRTN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on MRTN for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.