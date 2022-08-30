Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) closed at $20.52, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Marten Transport, Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Marten Transport, Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $329.05 million, up 30.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +38.24% and +31.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.66% higher. Marten Transport, Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marten Transport, Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.4, so we one might conclude that Marten Transport, Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.