Marten Transport, Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Operating Revenue

April 16, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

Marten Transport reported Q1 2025 net income of $4.3 million, down from $9.6 million in Q1 2024, amid reduced revenue.

Quiver AI Summary

Marten Transport, Ltd. reported a decline in net income for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings falling to $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, down from $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, in the same period last year. Operating revenue also decreased, totaling $223.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to $249.7 million in Q1 2024. This decline was influenced by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and increased operating expenses, resulting in an operating income of $5.9 million, down significantly from last year's $12.3 million. Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten highlighted the challenges posed by a prolonged freight market recession, inflationary costs, and trade policy volatility, while emphasizing the company's commitment to seek growth opportunities and maintain a high-quality work environment for drivers, which has recently earned recognition as a TCA Elite Fleet for 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Recognition as a "TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive," highlighting the company's commitment to fostering exceptional work environments and competitive compensation.
  • Increase in cash and cash equivalents to $39.9 million compared to $17.3 million at the end of 2024, indicating improved liquidity.
  • Focus on minimizing the impact of the freight market recession and positioning for profitable organic growth opportunities across various business segments.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased significantly to $4.3 million from $9.6 million year-over-year, indicating a 55% drop in profitability.
  • Operating revenue declined by $26.5 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same quarter in 2024, which may signal challenges in market demand and performance.
  • Operating income fell 52.2% to $5.9 million, highlighting increased operational pressures amid rising costs and reduced freight rates.

FAQ

What were Marten Transport's Q1 2025 earnings results?

Marten Transport reported a net income of $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Marten's operating revenue change year-over-year?

Operating revenue decreased to $223.2 million in Q1 2025 from $249.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected Marten's earnings this quarter?

Earnings were pressured by freight market recession, inflationary costs, and trade policy volatility affecting demand.

What recognition did Marten Transport recently achieve?

The company was certified as a TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive, highlighting its exceptional work environment.

What business segments does Marten Transport operate in?

Marten operates in Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage, and MRTN de Mexico sectors.

$MRTN Insider Trading Activity

$MRTN insiders have traded $MRTN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JERRY M BAUER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $158,051

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $MRTN stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 569,700 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,893,017
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 418,062 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,525,947
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 300,620 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,692,678
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 257,198 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,014,860
  • US BANCORP \DE\ added 256,651 shares (+3788.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,006,322
  • NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 198,264 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,094,901
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 194,481 shares (+644.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,035,848

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONDOVI, Wis., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Operating revenue was $223.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $195.8 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $215.7 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.4 million for the 2025 quarter from $33.9 million for the 2024 quarter.



Operating income was $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.



Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.4% for the 2025 first quarter and 95.1% for the 2024 first quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.0% for the 2025 first quarter and 94.3% for the 2024 first quarter.



Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations for this quarter and throughout last year. Our earnings have continued to be heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”



“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact – and now the impact of the U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility - while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business segments.”



“We are pleased to recently be certified by the Truckload Carriers Association, or TCA, as a TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive.” The TCA partnered with the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute to recognize North American for-hire truckload carriers that foster exceptional work environments, offer competitive compensation and implement innovative practices to support their drivers.




Current Investor Presentation



Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s six distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.



This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact of the freight market and U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands, except share information)

2025


2024




(Unaudited)





ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
39,905


$
17,267

Receivables:








Trade, net


95,250



89,992

Other


4,724



5,364

Prepaid expenses and other


22,621



25,888

Total current assets


162,500



138,511










Property and equipment:








Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other


1,199,378



1,198,737

Accumulated depreciation


(380,321
)


(370,124
)

Net property and equipment


819,057



828,613

Other noncurrent assets


1,775



1,633

Total assets

$
983,332


$
968,757










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
37,783


$
25,781

Insurance and claims accruals


43,486



44,246

Accrued and other current liabilities


28,354



23,492

Total current liabilities


109,623



93,519

Deferred income taxes


105,824



107,034

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


385



282

Total liabilities


215,832



200,835










Stockholders’ equity:








Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


-



-

Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,493,424 shares at March 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding


815



815

Additional paid-in capital


53,073



52,941

Retained earnings


713,612



714,166

Total stockholders’ equity


767,500



767,922

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
983,332


$
968,757





















































































































































































































































































































































































































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.




CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Unaudited)



Three Months



Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share information)

2025


2024










Operating revenue

$
223,152


$
249,672










Operating expenses (income):








Salaries, wages and benefits


78,800



88,762

Purchased transportation


37,656



41,814

Fuel and fuel taxes


33,117



39,561

Supplies and maintenance


15,513



16,070

Depreciation


27,470



28,527

Operating taxes and licenses


2,417



2,575

Insurance and claims


13,377



11,657

Communications and utilities


2,279



2,371

Gain on disposition of revenue equipment


(1,665
)


(1,171
)

Other


8,329



7,256










Total operating expenses


217,293



237,422










Operating income


5,859



12,250










Other


(349
)


(796
)










Income before income taxes


6,208



13,046










Income taxes expense


1,873



3,400










Net income

$
4,335


$
9,646










Basic earnings per common share

$
0.05


$
0.12










Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.05


$
0.12










Dividends declared per common share

$
0.06


$
0.06







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.




SEGMENT INFORMATION




(Unaudited)











Dollar


Percentage











Change


Change



Three Months


Three Months


Three Months



Ended


Ended


Ended



March 31,


March 31,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2024


2025 vs. 2024


2025 vs. 2024

Operating revenue:
















Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue

$
90,106


$
95,022


$
(4,916
)


(5.2
)%

Truckload fuel surcharge revenue


14,285



16,529



(2,244
)


(13.6
)

Total Truckload revenue


104,391



111,551



(7,160
)


(6.4
)


















Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue


62,405



71,738



(9,333
)


(13.0
)

Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue


11,220



14,722



(3,502
)


(23.8
)

Total Dedicated revenue


73,625



86,460



(12,835
)


(14.8
)


















Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue


10,268



13,281



(3,013
)


(22.7
)

Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue


1,849



2,691



(842
)


(31.3
)

Total Intermodal revenue


12,117



15,972



(3,855
)


(24.1
)


















Brokerage revenue


33,019



35,689



(2,670
)


(7.5
)


















Total operating revenue

$
223,152


$
249,672


$
(26,520
)


(10.6
)%


















Operating income/(loss):
















Truckload

$
(300
)

$
489


$
(789
)


(161.3
)%

Dedicated


4,854



9,258



(4,404
)


(47.6
)

Intermodal


(855
)


(194
)


(661
)


(340.7
)

Brokerage


2,160



2,697



(537
)


(19.9
)

Total operating income

$
5,859


$
12,250


$
(6,391
)


(52.2
)%


















Operating ratio:
















Truckload


100.3
%


99.6
%








Dedicated


93.4



89.3









Intermodal


107.1



101.2









Brokerage


93.5



92.4









Consolidated operating ratio


97.4
%


95.1
%

























Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
















Truckload


100.3
%


99.5
%








Dedicated


92.2



87.1









Intermodal


108.3



101.5









Brokerage


93.5



92.4









Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges


97.0
%


94.3
%








































































































































































































































































































































































































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.




OPERATING STATISTICS




(Unaudited)



Three Months



Ended March 31,



2025


2024

Truckload Segment:








Revenue (in thousands)

$
104,391


$
111,551

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week

(1)

$
4,196


$
3,996

Average tractors

(1)


1,670



1,830

Average miles per trip


537



537

Non-revenue miles percentage

(2)


11.2
%


12.6
%

Total miles (in thousands)


38,273



39,703










Dedicated Segment:








Revenue (in thousands)

$
73,625


$
86,460

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week

(1)

$
3,846


$
3,781

Average tractors

(1)


1,262



1,459

Average miles per trip


308



329

Non-revenue miles percentage

(2)


1.6
%


1.1
%

Total miles (in thousands)


25,236



29,080










Intermodal Segment:








Revenue (in thousands)

$
12,117


$
15,972

Loads


3,657



4,589

Average tractors


77



126










Brokerage Segment:








Revenue (in thousands)

$
33,019


$
35,689

Loads


20,416



20,061










At March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:








Total tractors

(1)


3,040



3,406

Average age of company tractors (in years)


2.0



1.9

Total trailers


5,331



5,619

Average age of company trailers (in years)


5.4



4.8

Ratio of trailers to tractors

(1)


1.8



1.6

Total refrigerated containers


786



787






















































































































Three Months



Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024










Net cash provided by operating activities

$
36,215


$
45,722

Net cash (used for) investing activities


(8,413
)


(20,249
)

Net cash (used for) financing activities


(5,164
)


(4,956
)










Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic


81,493



81,350

Diluted


81,508



81,437





















(1)

Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 82 and 96 tractors as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(2)

Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

