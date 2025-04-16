Marten Transport, Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Operating Revenue

Marten Transport reported Q1 2025 net income of $4.3 million, down from $9.6 million in Q1 2024, amid reduced revenue.

Marten Transport, Ltd. reported a decline in net income for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings falling to $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, down from $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, in the same period last year. Operating revenue also decreased, totaling $223.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to $249.7 million in Q1 2024. This decline was influenced by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and increased operating expenses, resulting in an operating income of $5.9 million, down significantly from last year's $12.3 million. Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten highlighted the challenges posed by a prolonged freight market recession, inflationary costs, and trade policy volatility, while emphasizing the company's commitment to seek growth opportunities and maintain a high-quality work environment for drivers, which has recently earned recognition as a TCA Elite Fleet for 2025.

Potential Positives

Recognition as a "TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive," highlighting the company's commitment to fostering exceptional work environments and competitive compensation.

Increase in cash and cash equivalents to $39.9 million compared to $17.3 million at the end of 2024, indicating improved liquidity.

Focus on minimizing the impact of the freight market recession and positioning for profitable organic growth opportunities across various business segments.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly to $4.3 million from $9.6 million year-over-year, indicating a 55% drop in profitability.

Operating revenue declined by $26.5 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same quarter in 2024, which may signal challenges in market demand and performance.

Operating income fell 52.2% to $5.9 million, highlighting increased operational pressures amid rising costs and reduced freight rates.

FAQ

What were Marten Transport's Q1 2025 earnings results?

Marten Transport reported a net income of $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Marten's operating revenue change year-over-year?

Operating revenue decreased to $223.2 million in Q1 2025 from $249.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected Marten's earnings this quarter?

Earnings were pressured by freight market recession, inflationary costs, and trade policy volatility affecting demand.

What recognition did Marten Transport recently achieve?

The company was certified as a TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive, highlighting its exceptional work environment.

What business segments does Marten Transport operate in?

Marten operates in Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage, and MRTN de Mexico sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRTN Insider Trading Activity

$MRTN insiders have traded $MRTN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRY M BAUER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $158,051

$MRTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $MRTN stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MONDOVI, Wis., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Operating revenue was $223.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $195.8 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $215.7 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.4 million for the 2025 quarter from $33.9 million for the 2024 quarter.





Operating income was $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.4% for the 2025 first quarter and 95.1% for the 2024 first quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.0% for the 2025 first quarter and 94.3% for the 2024 first quarter.





Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations for this quarter and throughout last year. Our earnings have continued to be heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”





“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact – and now the impact of the U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility - while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business segments.”





“We are pleased to recently be certified by the Truckload Carriers Association, or TCA, as a TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive.” The TCA partnered with the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute to recognize North American for-hire truckload carriers that foster exceptional work environments, offer competitive compensation and implement innovative practices to support their drivers.







Current Investor Presentation







Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s six distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.





This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact of the freight market and U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.





















MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS





















March 31,













December 31,













(In thousands, except share information)









2025













2024

























(Unaudited)





























ASSETS









































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,905













$





17,267













Receivables:









































Trade, net













95,250

















89,992













Other













4,724

















5,364













Prepaid expenses and other













22,621

















25,888













Total current assets













162,500

















138,511





















































Property and equipment:









































Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other













1,199,378

















1,198,737













Accumulated depreciation













(380,321





)













(370,124





)









Net property and equipment













819,057

















828,613













Other noncurrent assets













1,775

















1,633













Total assets









$





983,332













$





968,757





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





37,783













$





25,781













Insurance and claims accruals













43,486

















44,246













Accrued and other current liabilities













28,354

















23,492













Total current liabilities













109,623

















93,519













Deferred income taxes













105,824

















107,034













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













385

















282













Total liabilities













215,832

















200,835





















































Stockholders’ equity:









































Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding













-

















-













Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,493,424 shares at March 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding













815

















815













Additional paid-in capital













53,073

















52,941













Retained earnings













713,612

















714,166













Total stockholders’ equity













767,500

















767,922













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





983,332













$





968,757



































































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.









CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)























Three Months





















Ended March 31,













(In thousands, except per share information)









2025













2024





















































Operating revenue









$





223,152













$





249,672





















































Operating expenses (income):









































Salaries, wages and benefits













78,800

















88,762













Purchased transportation













37,656

















41,814













Fuel and fuel taxes













33,117

















39,561













Supplies and maintenance













15,513

















16,070













Depreciation













27,470

















28,527













Operating taxes and licenses













2,417

















2,575













Insurance and claims













13,377

















11,657













Communications and utilities













2,279

















2,371













Gain on disposition of revenue equipment













(1,665





)













(1,171





)









Other













8,329

















7,256





















































Total operating expenses













217,293

















237,422





















































Operating income













5,859

















12,250





















































Other













(349





)













(796





)

















































Income before income taxes













6,208

















13,046





















































Income taxes expense













1,873

















3,400





















































Net income









$





4,335













$





9,646





















































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.05













$





0.12





















































Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.05













$





0.12





















































Dividends declared per common share









$





0.06













$





0.06































































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.









SEGMENT INFORMATION









(Unaudited)























































Dollar













Percentage





















































Change













Change





















Three Months













Three Months













Three Months





















Ended













Ended













Ended





















March 31,













March 31,













March 31,













(Dollars in thousands)









2025













2024













2025 vs. 2024













2025 vs. 2024













Operating revenue:









































































Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue









$





90,106













$





95,022













$





(4,916





)













(5.2





)%









Truckload fuel surcharge revenue













14,285

















16,529

















(2,244





)













(13.6





)









Total Truckload revenue













104,391

















111,551

















(7,160





)













(6.4





)

















































































Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue













62,405

















71,738

















(9,333





)













(13.0





)









Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue













11,220

















14,722

















(3,502





)













(23.8





)









Total Dedicated revenue













73,625

















86,460

















(12,835





)













(14.8





)

















































































Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue













10,268

















13,281

















(3,013





)













(22.7





)









Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue













1,849

















2,691

















(842





)













(31.3





)









Total Intermodal revenue













12,117

















15,972

















(3,855





)













(24.1





)

















































































Brokerage revenue













33,019

















35,689

















(2,670





)













(7.5





)

















































































Total operating revenue









$





223,152













$





249,672













$





(26,520





)













(10.6





)%

















































































Operating income/(loss):









































































Truckload









$





(300





)









$





489













$





(789





)













(161.3





)%









Dedicated













4,854

















9,258

















(4,404





)













(47.6





)









Intermodal













(855





)













(194





)













(661





)













(340.7





)









Brokerage













2,160

















2,697

















(537





)













(19.9





)









Total operating income









$





5,859













$





12,250













$





(6,391





)













(52.2





)%

















































































Operating ratio:









































































Truckload













100.3





%













99.6





%









































Dedicated













93.4

















89.3













































Intermodal













107.1

















101.2













































Brokerage













93.5

















92.4













































Consolidated operating ratio













97.4





%













95.1





%

















































































































Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:









































































Truckload













100.3





%













99.5





%









































Dedicated













92.2

















87.1













































Intermodal













108.3

















101.5













































Brokerage













93.5

















92.4













































Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges













97.0





%













94.3





%























































MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.









OPERATING STATISTICS









(Unaudited)























Three Months





















Ended March 31,





















2025













2024













Truckload Segment:









































Revenue (in thousands)









$





104,391













$





111,551













Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week



(1)











$





4,196













$





3,996













Average tractors



(1)















1,670

















1,830













Average miles per trip













537

















537













Non-revenue miles percentage



(2)















11.2





%













12.6





%









Total miles (in thousands)













38,273

















39,703





















































Dedicated Segment:









































Revenue (in thousands)









$





73,625













$





86,460













Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week



(1)











$





3,846













$





3,781













Average tractors



(1)















1,262

















1,459













Average miles per trip













308

















329













Non-revenue miles percentage



(2)















1.6





%













1.1





%









Total miles (in thousands)













25,236

















29,080





















































Intermodal Segment:









































Revenue (in thousands)









$





12,117













$





15,972













Loads













3,657

















4,589













Average tractors













77

















126





















































Brokerage Segment:









































Revenue (in thousands)









$





33,019













$





35,689













Loads













20,416

















20,061





















































At March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:









































Total tractors



(1)















3,040

















3,406













Average age of company tractors (in years)













2.0

















1.9













Total trailers













5,331

















5,619













Average age of company trailers (in years)













5.4

















4.8













Ratio of trailers to tractors



(1)















1.8

















1.6













Total refrigerated containers













786

















787

































Three Months





















Ended March 31,













(In thousands)









2025













2024





















































Net cash provided by operating activities









$





36,215













$





45,722













Net cash (used for) investing activities













(8,413





)













(20,249





)









Net cash (used for) financing activities













(5,164





)













(4,956





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













81,493

















81,350













Diluted













81,508

















81,437

























(1)









Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 82 and 96 tractors as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





















(2)









Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.







