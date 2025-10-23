Marten Transport Ltd Q3 Income Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.22 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.75 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $220.47 million from $237.36 million last year.

Marten Transport Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.22 Mln. vs. $3.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $220.47 Mln vs. $237.36 Mln last year.

