Marten Transport, Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell Intermodal Assets to Hub Group, Inc. for $51.8 Million

Marten Transport will sell intermodal assets to Hub Group for $51.8 million, streamlining operations and focusing on growth.

Marten Transport, Ltd. announced the sale of assets related to its intermodal business to Hub Group, Inc. for $51.8 million in cash. This asset sale includes over 1,200 refrigerated containers and contracts, with the transaction expected to close by the end of the third quarter, pending customary conditions. Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten emphasized that this move is part of the company's strategy to focus on core operations and pursue organic growth opportunities. Marten will continue to operate its comprehensive transportation services across various platforms, including temperature-sensitive and dry truckload services. The company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRTN.

Potential Positives

Marten Transport is generating $51.8 million in cash from the asset sale, which can be utilized to invest in core operations and growth opportunities.

The sale of certain intermodal assets allows the company to bring clarity and focus to its integrated business strategy, potentially enhancing operational efficiency.

Marten Transport’s ongoing commitment to its core business platforms positions it well for potential profitable organic growth post-transaction.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the intermodal business may indicate a potential weakening or retraction of Marten Transport's market position in the intermodal segment.

Relying heavily on the core business while divesting from other operations could expose Marten Transport to increased risks if their primary market experiences downturns.

The announcement might raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term growth strategy, as asset liquidation could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in that segment's profitability.

FAQ

What assets is Marten Transport selling?

Marten Transport is selling intermodal equipment, including over 1,200 refrigerated containers, to Hub Group, Inc.

What is the value of the transaction?

The asset sale to Hub Group, Inc. is valued at $51.8 million in cash.

When is the transaction expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

What will Marten Transport continue to operate?

Marten will continue its operations in truck-based transportation and distribution across five business platforms.

Who is providing legal counsel for the transaction?

Fox Rothschild LLP is serving as legal counsel to Marten Transport, Ltd. for the transaction.

$MRTN Insider Trading Activity

$MRTN insiders have traded $MRTN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRY M BAUER purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $257,659

$MRTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $MRTN stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRTN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/28/2025

MONDOVI, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced today it has entered into an agreement to sell assets related to its intermodal business to Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).





The transaction is structured as an asset sale of certain intermodal equipment, including over 1,200 refrigerated containers, and contracts to Hub Group, Inc. for $51.8 million in cash, and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter subject to certain customary closing conditions.





Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “We have worked to bring clarity and focus to our integrated business strategy, and this transaction is a reflection of that process. We look forward to investing in and positioning our core operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities.”





Marten will continue to operate its multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across five distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico.





Fox Rothschild LLP is serving as legal counsel to Marten Transport, Ltd. with respect to the transaction.







About Marten Transport







Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, a discussion of the expectations regarding the closing of the asset transaction and Marten’s prospects for future growth, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company regarding risks to its business are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.



