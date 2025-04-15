MARTEN TRANSPORT Earnings Preview: Recent $MRTN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARTEN TRANSPORT ($MRTN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $233,539,200 and earnings of $0.06 per share.

MARTEN TRANSPORT Insider Trading Activity

MARTEN TRANSPORT insiders have traded $MRTN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRY M BAUER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $158,051

MARTEN TRANSPORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of MARTEN TRANSPORT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

