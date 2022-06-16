Markets
Marten Transport Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRTN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as low as $16.75 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Marten Transport Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.72 per share, with $19.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.90.

