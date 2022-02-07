Marten Transport Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRTN

In trading on Monday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.39, changing hands as low as $16.37 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.72 per share, with $18.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.