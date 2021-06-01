Marten Transport Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MRTN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.17, changing hands as high as $17.32 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.13 per share, with $30.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.20.

