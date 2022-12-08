Marten Transport About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MRTN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/22, Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of MRTN's recent stock price of $20.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.70 per share, with $23.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.67.

In Thursday trading, Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.