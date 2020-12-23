Marston's to operate struggling Brains pubs in Wales

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

British pub operator Marston's said on Wednesday it will operate Brains' 156 pubs in Wales in a deal that will save 1,300 jobs, at a time when the country is imposing fresh curbs to stymie the spread of a mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's MARS.L said on Wednesday it will operate Brains' 156 pubs in Wales in a deal that will save 1,300 jobs, at a time when the country is imposing fresh curbs to stymie the spread of a mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Marston's said it has entered into talks with the company to address its immediate funding requirements and said the deal will lead to a rise in costs by up to 2 million pounds ($2.69 million).

($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More