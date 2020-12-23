Marston's to operate struggling Brains pubs in Wales

Dec 23 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's MARS.L said on Wednesday it will operate Brains' 156 pubs in Wales in a deal that will save 1,300 jobs, at a time when the country is imposing fresh curbs to stymie the spread of a mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Marston's said it has entered into talks with the company to address its immediate funding requirements and said the deal will lead to a rise in costs by up to 2 million pounds ($2.69 million).

($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

