Marston's sales rise as hot summer brings more demand

July 26, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's MARS.L posted higher like-for-like sales on Wednesday for the 16 weeks ended July 22, helped by robust demand for its lagers and foods during the warmer summer months.

The company posted a 10.9% rise in sales for the period compared with FY22.

