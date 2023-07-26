Marston's sales rise as hot summer brings more demand

July 26 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's MARS.L posted higher like-for-like sales on Wednesday for the 16 weeks ended July 22, helped by robust demand for its lagers and foods during the warmer summer months.

The company posted a 10.9% rise in sales for the period compared with FY22.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.