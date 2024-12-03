News & Insights

Marston’s PLC Achieves Strong Financial Growth in 2024

December 03, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Marston’s (GB:MARS) has released an update.

Marston’s PLC has reported a robust financial performance for the year ending September 2024, with a 3% revenue increase to £898.6 million and a significant 64.5% rise in underlying profit before tax. The company has also successfully reduced its net debt by £301.7 million, driven by strategic sales and operational efficiencies, positioning itself as a focused hospitality business poised for sustainable growth.

