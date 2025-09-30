Marston's (MARZF) Price Target Increased by 37.03% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for Marston's (OTCPK:MARZF) has been revised to $0.89 / share. This is an increase of 37.03% from the prior estimate of $0.65 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.62 to a high of $1.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.90% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marston's. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARZF is 0.02%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 24,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,948K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARZF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,687K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARZF by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,206K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARZF by 10.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,117K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARZF by 5.65% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,281K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARZF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

