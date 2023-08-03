Marston's (LSE:MARS) Price Target Decreased by 9.32% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Marston's (LSE:MARS) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 50.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.03% from the latest reported closing price of 30.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marston's. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 25.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARS is 0.02%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.70% to 31,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 8,962K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,176K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 13.27% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,280K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares, representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 15.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,838K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares, representing a decrease of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,766K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 2,201K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 15.15% over the last quarter.

See all Marston's regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.