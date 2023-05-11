Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) Price Target Decreased by 7.13% to 434.96

The average one-year price target for Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) has been revised to 434.96 / share. This is an decrease of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 468.35 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 840.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.62% from the latest reported closing price of 285.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Marshalls Maintains 5.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marshalls. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSLH is 0.05%, a decrease of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 15,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,145K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSLH by 27.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSLH by 10.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,356K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,268K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,109K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing a decrease of 23.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSLH by 2.62% over the last quarter.

See all Marshalls regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.