Marshalls CFO Invests in Company Shares, Boosting Confidence

Marshalls (GB:MSLH) has released an update.

Marshalls PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Justin Lockwood, has acquired 43 shares at £3.46 each under the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan. The transaction took place on November 3, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange. This move indicates managerial confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it noteworthy for market watchers.

