Marshalls CEO Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Marshalls (GB:MSLH) has released an update.

Marshalls PLC’s Chief Executive, Matthew Pullen, has purchased 43 ordinary shares at £3.46 each under the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan. The transaction was conducted on November 3, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights management’s confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects.

