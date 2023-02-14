Marshall Wace, Llp Now Owns 1.40% of HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)

Fintel reports that Marshall Wace, Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.59MM shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (HHLA). This represents 1.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.31MM shares and 5.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in HH&L Acquisition. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHLA is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 33,318K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 2,400K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,959K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHLA by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,656K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHLA by 74.63% over the last quarter.

Athos Capital holds 1,613K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,550K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 96.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHLA by 96.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.