Marshall Financial Group Establishes Position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Marshall Financial Group, LLC bought 431,569 shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW)

Quarter-end position value increased by $12.45 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement

Transaction represented a 2% change in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, the fund held 431,569 shares valued at $12.45 million

The new ALLW stake accounts for 1.99% of Marshall Financial Group’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

Marshall Financial Group, LLC disclosed a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW)by purchasing 431,569 shares In its quarterly SEC filing on April 10, 2026. The position’s quarter-end valuation stood at $12.45 million, reflecting both share accumulation and market price change.

What else to know

This was a new position for Marshall Financial Group, LLC and represented 1.99% of its 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:BILS: $35.87 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BIL: $27.46 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:OBND: $26.43 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CEF: $25.98 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSE:MFSB: $24.15 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF were priced at $29.42, up 30.7% over the prior year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.61 percentage points. The ETF’s dividend yield as of April 13, 2026, stood at 4.37%. The fund was valued 2.44% below its 52-week high.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $29.42 Market Capitalization $435.57 million Dividend Yield 2.96% One-Year Price Change 28.55%

Company/Etf snapshot

The State Street Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is structured to deliver diversified, risk-balanced exposure across global asset classes, aiming for resilience in both growth and inflation-driven market cycles.

The fund's strategy is informed by Bridgewater's proprietary portfolio construction and macro research, while State Street Global Advisors manages day-to-day implementation. It offers an actively managed, diversified global multi-asset ETF with exposure to equities, nominal and inflation-linked bonds, and commodities.

The ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking resilient, all-weather portfolio solutions through exchange-traded fund structures.

What this transaction means for investors

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF applies Bridgewater’s “All Weather” framework by combining equities, bonds, and commodities to balance exposure across economic environments. The portfolio is designed so that each asset responds differently to changes in growth and inflation, providing a diversified allocation rather than a traditional single-asset holding.

The ETF’s strategy combines assets that perform in different conditions: equities during growth, bonds in slowdowns, and commodities during inflation. This approach often results in significant bond exposure, which can help stabilize the portfolio but also increases sensitivity to interest rates. Its overall returns depend on how these assets move relative to one another as economic conditions evolve.

For investors, ALLW offers macro-diversified allocation aimed at smoothing returns across cycles rather than maximizing gains in a single environment. The upside for this ETF is broader exposure to different economic outcomes without having to make explicit macro calls. However, the strategy may lag when equities outperform, as it prioritizes balance over capturing full market upside.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.