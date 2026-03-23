Marsh Strengthens Private Markets Push With AltamarCAM Buy

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH is set to deepen its private markets footprint as its subsidiary Mercer agrees to acquire AltamarCAM Partners. This deal adds €20 billion in assets under management to Mercer’s growing investment platform, further solidifying its role in the world of alternative assets.

The acquisition is strategically aligned with Mercer’s long-term goal to build a comprehensive private markets ecosystem. By integrating AltamarCAM’s capabilities in secondaries, co-investments, evergreen vehicles and bespoke accounts, Mercer will broaden its ability to deliver multi-asset solutions. This comes at a time when institutional investors are increasingly seeking diversification beyond traditional asset classes.

AltamarCAM’s solid presence in both Europe and Latin America brings a rich mix of geographic diversity and a wide range of clients. With more than two decades of experience serving insurers, pension funds, banks, family offices and others, the firm complements Mercer’s global advisory reach. Additionally, Madrid will emerge as a key hub within Mercer’s global private markets network, strengthening investment sourcing and execution capabilities.

As private markets grow more complex, scale, innovation and specialized expertise are becoming essential. This transaction enhances Mercer’s platform with distinct capabilities, positioning it to navigate a more complex investment landscape. Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, with the combined business set to operate under the Marsh brand thereafter.

This move signals a pivot toward higher-margin, fee-based alternatives. Private markets continue to attract capital due to their return potential and lower correlation with public markets. By expanding in this space, Marsh is positioning itself to capture structural growth while strengthening client stickiness. Over time, the deal could support revenue visibility and margin expansion, particularly as demand for bespoke investment solutions accelerates globally.

MRSH’s Price Performance

Over the past year, MRSH shares have fallen 24.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 28.2%.



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MRSH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MRSH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, Dave Inc. DAVE and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s current-year earnings is pinned at 51 cents per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Remitly Global beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2 billion, implying 19.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $14.56 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days against one movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $693.5 million, implying 25.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.10 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GigaCloud Technology beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 64.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying 17.3% year-over-year growth.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.