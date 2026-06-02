Marsh Strengthens Advisory Business With TriBridge Acquisition

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, through its Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) unit, completed the acquisition of TriBridge Partners, an independent benefits broker and retirement and wealth advisory firm based in Columbia, MD. Founded in 2013 through the merger of three regional firms, TriBridge provides services across the Mid-Atlantic region.

As part of the transaction, all TriBridge employees, including its leadership team, joined MMA and will continue operating from their existing office. The deal expands MMA’s presence in the DC-Baltimore corridor and adds expertise in health benefits, wealth planning and personal insurance to its established P&C business. Financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

The move creates cross-selling opportunities for the company. TriBridge reportedly oversees about $1.6 billion in client assets, giving MMA immediate scale in wealth and retirement services. The deal is supported by strong demand from employers seeking integrated advice on healthcare costs, retirement planning and workforce benefits, areas that continue to attract investments.

This transaction follows MRSH’s long-running acquisition-led expansion strategy. In recent years, the company has regularly added specialized insurance, employee benefits and wealth advisory firms to broaden its geographic reach and service offerings. Some of the other recent tuck-in acquisitions by the company include Seitz Insurance in Montana, Acumen Solutions in New York, Robinson & Son in New York and others.

The acquisition also reflects a broader industry trend in which large insurance brokers are buying independent firms to gain scale, diversify revenue and strengthen client retention. These moves have created a company with annual revenues of $27 billion, and it has more than 95,000 workers.

MRSH’s Price Performance

Shares of Marsh have lost 14% year to date compared with the industry’s 17.8% decline.

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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marsh currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader insurance space may look at some better-ranked players like Accelerant Holdings ARX, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The consensus mark for Accelerant Holdings’ current-year earnings is pegged at 72 cents, which has witnessed four upward revisions over the past 30 days. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for Accelerant Holdings’ 2026 revenues indicates 18.9% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Brighthouse Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $19.79 per share, indicating 23.2% year-over-year growth. It remained stable over the past month. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for BHF’s 2026 revenues indicates a 2.5% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.46 per share, which indicates 9.3% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction in the past month. CNO beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.9%.

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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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