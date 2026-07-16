Marsh Partners With American Beacon to Expand Advisor Solutions

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH is expanding its investment offerings through its Mercer business by partnering with American Beacon Advisors to launch a new suite of model portfolio solutions, Mercer & American Beacon Model Portfolios. The collaboration combines Mercer’s institutionalinvestment researchand portfolio construction capabilities with American Beacon’s fund management and distribution network. The solutions are designed for financial advisors, wealth managers and multi-family offices seeking professionally managed, diversified portfolios that can adapt to changing market conditions.

The Mercer & American Beacon Model Portfolios include five risk-based portfolios built around thematic investing, dynamic asset allocation and active risk management. The portfolios provide exposure to long-term growth themes such as artificial intelligence, the energy transition and demographic shifts while adjusting allocations based on evolving economic and market trends. The partners have also introduced income-focused portfolios that balance capital preservation with yield opportunities, allowing advisors to address a broader range of client objectives.

The launch supports Mercer’s strategy of extending its institutional investment expertise into the fast-growing wealth management channel. Demand for model portfolios has increased as advisors look for scalable investment solutions that reduce portfolio management workload while maintaining disciplined investment processes. By offering ready-made investment strategies, Mercer can strengthen its relationships with advisors and expand its presence beyond its traditional investment consulting business.

This partnership positions MRSH to benefit from the growing adoption of outsourced investment solutions. Model portfolios not only improve efficiency for financial advisors but also create recurring asset-based revenue opportunities for providers. As advisors increasingly outsource portfolio construction, Mercer, with its deep research capabilities and established investment frameworks, could gain a competitive advantage.

The launch also complements MRSH’s broader growth strategy of expanding its Investments business through product innovation and strategic partnerships. By offering advisor-focused portfolio solutions, Mercer can expand its wealth management presence, diversify revenue opportunities and strengthen its competitive position over the long term.

MRSH’s Price Performance

Over the past year, MRSH shares have fallen 16.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.2%.



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MRSH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MRSH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are GDS Holdings Limited GDS, Dave Inc. DAVE and Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI. While GDS and DAVE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, TRI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDS Holdings’ current-year earnings is pinned at $5.65 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GDS Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 610%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying 14.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $16.62 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $714.1 million, implying 28.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Thomson Reuters’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.44 per share, implying 11.6% year-over-year growth. TRI beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $8.1 billion, implying 8.7% year-over-year growth.

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Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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