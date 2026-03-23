Marsh (MRSH) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Marsh (MRSH) shares rallied 3.3% in the last trading session to close at $176.48. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company rose as its Mercer unit agreed to acquire AltamarCAM, adding €20 billion in assets under management. The deal also positions Madrid as a key hub, strengthening its presence across Europe and Latin America while supporting its push into global private markets and long-term growth.

This global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $7.39 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Marsh, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MRSH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Marsh belongs to the Zacks Business - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $18.01. Over the past month, AMN has returned 6%.

For AMN Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2238.1% over the past month to $1.64. This represents a change of +264.4% from what the company reported a year ago. AMN Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.