Marsh (MRSH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Marsh (MRSH) reported revenue of $7.6 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.29, compared to $3.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +2.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 5% versus 3.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5% versus 3.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting : 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.

: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.4%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $369 million compared to the $351.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $369 million compared to the $351.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $1.21 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $1.21 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $2.01 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $2.01 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $136 million versus $128.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $136 million versus $128.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Revenue- Consulting- Mercer : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter : $1.24 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $1.24 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income : $85 million compared to the $83.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.5% year over year.

: $85 million compared to the $83.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.5% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $5.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Here is how Marsh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh here>>>

Shares of Marsh have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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