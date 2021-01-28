Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) Q4 Earnings Surpass, In Line Y/Y

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 4.4% on a solid contribution from its Risk and Insurance Services segment. Meanwhile, the bottom line was flat with the year-ago quarter.



Marsh & McLennan’s consolidated revenues of $4.4 billion were up 4% year over year. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% on the back of its strong Risk and Insurance Services segment.



Total operating expenses of $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter were up 4.7% year over year due to higher compensation and benefits.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Segmental Results



Risk and Insurance Services

Revenues at this segment were $2.5 billion, up 3% on an underlying basis. Adjusted operating income decreased 5% to $525 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Marsh, a unit within this segment, generated revenues of $2.4 billion, up 4% on an underlying basis. In the U.S./Canada, underlying revenues rose 7% year over year.



Underlying revenues from international operations were flat year over year including a 1% increase of the same in the Asia Pacific, a 3% rise in Latin America and a 2% drop in EMEA.



Revenues from another unit under this segment, Guy Carpenter, were up 5% year over year on an underlying basis in the quarter under review.

Consulting

Revenues were down 1% on an underlying basis to $1.9 billion. Also, adjusted operating income were up 8% to $387 million.



A unit within this segment, Mercer, generated revenues of $1.3 billion, down 3% on an underlying basis. Wealth’s revenues dipped 1% on an underlying basis. Health and Career’s revenues were down 2% and 7%, respectively, year over year on an underlying basis. Another unit Oliver Wyman Group registered revenues of $590 million, up 4% year over year on an underlying basis.

Financial Update

Marsh & McLennan exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion, up 80.9% % from the level at 2019 end.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $3.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 43.2% year over year.



As of Dec 31, 2020, Marsh & McLennan’s total assets were $33 billion, up 5.3% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.



Total equity was $9.2 billion, up 16.6% from the level at 2019 end.

Full-Year Results

For 2020, revenues of the company were $17.2 billion, up 1% on an underlying basis. Adjusted earnings per share for last year were up 7% year over year to $4.97.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Marsh & McLennan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, earnings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.