MARSH & MCLENNANS Earnings Preview: Recent $MMC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARSH & MCLENNANS ($MMC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,150,779,699 and earnings of $3.04 per share.

MARSH & MCLENNANS Insider Trading Activity

MARSH & MCLENNANS insiders have traded $MMC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS MARK STUDER (President and CEO of OWG) sold 49,390 shares for an estimated $11,367,745

JOHN Q DOYLE (President and CEO) sold 21,080 shares for an estimated $4,997,014

DEAN MICHAEL KLISURA (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $4,017,626 .

. JOHN JUDE JONES (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,824 shares for an estimated $2,545,205 .

. MARK C MCGIVNEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,510 shares for an estimated $2,469,534

OSCAR FANJUL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,105,225 .

. PAUL BESWICK (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $550,302

STACY MILLS (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,317 shares for an estimated $309,455

MARSH & MCLENNANS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 723 institutional investors add shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS stock to their portfolio, and 605 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARSH & MCLENNANS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/18/2024

MARSH & MCLENNANS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $229.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $228.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Harry Fong from Roth Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital set a target price of $242.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $220.0 on 10/18/2024

