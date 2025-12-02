Marsh & McLennan Unit Expands in Hawai'i With Three Brokerage Buys

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), a division of MMC’s Marsh business, recently purchased three privately held insurance brokerages based in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. The terms of the acquisition have been kept under wraps. All employees from the three firms will join MMA and continue operating from their current office locations.

The acquired firms were part of a diversified investment company, Tradewind Group. The brokerages — Atlas Insurance Agency, Pyramid Insurance Centre and IC International — have collectively built a strong market presence in Hawai‘i. They offer insurance solutions to both businesses and individuals and have developed specialized expertise in industries such as municipalities, transportation and hospitality.

The recent acquisition is likely to serve as a means for MMA to solidify its foothold across Hawai’i.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Marsh & McLennan

With the combination of MMA’s extensive resources and network alongside the local market knowledge of these brokerages, the recent acquisition is expected to enable MMA to broaden its offerings across the islands. As a result, clients will get access to a broader range of insurance solutions.

An enhanced solutions suite is expected to bring more clients to MMA and subsequently, drive the performance of the Risk and Insurance Services segment. The Risk and Insurance Services segment accounted for around 65% of Marsh & McLennan’s overall top line in the first nine months of 2025.

In November 2025, MMA pursued yet another acquisition. It purchased Massachusetts-based Hayden Wood Insurance Agency, which serves clients nationwide with strong capabilities in personal lines coverage, and is especially known for its collector auto and motorsports products.

The acquisition drive is not limited to the Marsh sub-unit of Marsh & McLennan. Across Marsh & McLennan’s Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, various sub-units regularly pursue buyouts to broaden their product offerings, enter new markets, deepen their footprint in existing regions, move into adjacent businesses and build sharper expertise within current lines. After spending $8.5 billion on acquisitions in 2024, Marsh & McLennan appears to be maintaining its buyout strategy this year as well, having invested $224 million in buyouts during the first nine months of 2025.

MMC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have gained 3.9% in the past month compared with the industry’s 3.8% growth. MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

