Marsh & McLennan Unit Allies With LIFT for Digital Wellness

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC subsidiary Mercer and LIFT session, an AI-based wellness platform, entered into a partnership to provide tailor-made, on-demand digital fitness for both employers and workers at Canadian workplaces. This unique offering will be meted out through the Mercer 365 platform.



The alliance would allow employers to deliver the required digital tools to employees so that they can manage their health goals. The deal is expected to result in better health outcomes, which in turn, would enable employers enjoy the benefits of an advanced company culture, productivity level, competitiveness, controlled absenteeism, etc.



This new range of fitness services is also anticipated to optimize employee engagement, attract and retain employees, and much more.



Both employers and employees would gain traction from the LIFT session as they would have access to a wide array of fitness solutions. The list consists of personalized fitness sessions, chat with wellness professionals, live online group classes, LIFT corporate challenges, et al.



Incorporating fitness goals into daily routine can prevent chronic, cardiovascular or cognitive diseases. It is also a very smart move to enhance overall productivity and company culture.



This unit of Marsh & McLennan provides advice and technology-enabled solutions that help companies cater to health, wealth and career needs of an evolving workforce. Mercer’s staff with more than 25,000 personnel are located across 44 counties and the unit’s scope of work is spread in more than 130 countries.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 29.5% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 29.3%.





