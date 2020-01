(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Jan. 30, 2020,, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to mmc.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 888-204-4368 (US) or +1 323-794-2423 (International) with access code 3870718.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.