Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unit Buys McDonald Zaring in Washington

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC business Marsh recently acquired McDonald Zaring Insurance through its subsidiary Marsh McLennan Agency. The acquiree, located in Walla Walla, WA, is a full-service agency.

The financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed. Marsh McLennan Agency or MMA is expected to gain from McDonald Zaring’s vast experience in different industries like agri-businesses, wineries, health clinics, contractors and financial institutions. The acquiree was founded in 1932 and serves both businesses and individuals.

Per the deal, all employees of McDonald Zaring are expected to join MMA’s new office in Walla Walla. The move is expected to boost MMA’s footprint in the region. It boasts 170 offices across North America. The combination will likely result in resource expansion. This will enhance the service capabilities of the combined unit.

Acquisitions form one of the core growth strategies at Marsh & McLennan. Numerous purchases within its different operating units enable it to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses, develop new segments and specialize within its existing businesses.

MMC spent $213 million on acquisitions in the first nine months of 2022. This will likely poise the company well for long-term growth.

Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have jumped 2.1% in the past year against the industry’s 2.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marsh & McLennan currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, XP Inc. XP and NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS. While StoneX Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), XP and NerdWallet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

New York-based StoneX Group works as a global financial services network. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNEX’s current year bottom line is pegged at $8.71 per share, which increased 4.3% in the past 60 days.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, XP is a leading financial products and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XP’s 2022 bottom line is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating 22.4% year-over-year growth.

Based in San Francisco, NerdWallet is a digital platform operator connecting individuals and businesses with financial products suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRDS’ 2022 earnings signals a 74.4% improvement from a year ago.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XP Inc. (XP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.