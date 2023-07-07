Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unit Buys Integrity HR, Brings New Skill

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), a division of MMC’s Marsh business, recently purchased the Kentucky-based human resources (“HR”) consulting firm, Integrity HR, Inc. The terms of the deal have been kept under wraps. 13 employees of the acquiree will be part of MMA.

The buyout seems to be in sync with MMA’s endeavor to leverage Integrity HR’s expertise for introducing a set of HR capabilities such as compensation consulting, executive succession planning and talent acquisition for its midsize clients. This, in turn, will enhance the national Employee Health & Benefits offering suite of MMA.

Integrity HR seems to be a prudent pick by MMA due to its reputation of providing outsourced HR and HR consulting services for nearly two decades to midsize clients forming a part of diversified industries and sectors. Non-profit organizations, private equity portfolio firms, family-owned businesses, governments and municipalities make up the customer base of Integrity HR.

Thereby, as a result of the acquisition, MMA will be equipped to devise comprehensive talent strategies and reduce HR expenses, thereby enabling its clients to counter intricacies prevailing in the HR environment and ensure the seamless functioning of their organizations.

An upgraded national Employee Health & Benefits services suite might fetch more clients to MMA, which in turn, is expected to boost Marsh unit’s contribution to the revenues of the parent company which is Marsh & McLennan. Marsh and Guy Carpenter form a part of the Risk and Insurance Services segment, which usually contributes the most to MMC’s top line.

MMA had resorted to purchasing employee health and benefits service providers similar to Integrity HR in the past as well. Acquisitions of Maine-based Clark Insurance, CS Insurance Strategies based in Illinois and Texas-based Galbraith Group undertaken last year bear testament to the same.

An active acquisition spree is not just restricted to the Marsh sub-unit of Marsh & McLennan. The different units operating under the Risk and Insurance Services as well as Consulting segments of MMC pursue buyouts that enable them to expand product suite, enter new geographies, expand within the existing locations, foray into new businesses and specialize within current businesses. Hence, acquisitions pose MMC well for long-term growth.

After expending $859 million and $572 million on buyouts in 2021 and 2022, respectively, Marsh & McLennan seems to sustain its record of an active acquisition history this year as well. It spent $263 million on buyouts in the first quarter of 2023.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have gained 19.3% in a year, compared with the industry’s 19.2% growth. MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



