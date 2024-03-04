Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unit Buys Firms to Enhance Capabilities

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), a division of MMC’s Marsh business, recently closed buyouts of two middle-market agencies of Louisiana, Querbes & Nelson (“Q&N”) and Louisiana Companies. The terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

The twin buyouts are expected to strengthen the capabilities of MMA as well as solidify its presence significantly across Louisiana. The acquired companies seem to be prudent picks for buyouts by MMA owing to their longstanding history of serving a wide array of industries. Also, since MMA offers business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement and wealth management, and private client insurance solutions to individuals and mid-market organizations, the purchased middle-market companies are expected to provide it with an in-depth understanding of better serving the middle-market firms.

For more than 10 decades, Q&N has been providing business insurance, employee benefits and alternative risk financing consulting services, and holds special expertise in catering to energy services, commercial contractors and transportation businesses. Therefore, the addition of Q&N is expected to bolster the business insurance, and employee health and benefits offerings suite of MMA.

And, Louisiana Companies offers business and personal lines insurance, with proficiency in serving the construction, manufacturing, distributor, healthcare and hospitality sectors since 1890. With enhanced capabilities, MMA is likely to better serve its clients, earn new customers and fetch greater revenues to the Marsh business, which forms a part of the Risk and Insurance Services segment of Marsh & McLennan.

The segment contributes the most to MMC’s top line, with the percentage being around 62% in 2023. The acquisition spree that MMA has embarked on throughout the year requires a special mention. Since its first buyout in 2009, MMA has purchased more than 100 organizations. In 2023, it acquired the Texas-based risk management advisory services company, SOLV Risk Solutions. MMA also purchased the Kentucky-based Integrity HR and Illinois-based Trideo Systems.

The Pennsylvania-based risk management consultancy and insurance and employee benefits broker Graham Company purchased by MMA remains one of the largest acquisitions of the Risk and Insurance Services unit last year. It also purchased the employee health and benefits insurance broker, Blue Water Insurance, in 2023.

The recent initiatives bear testament to the active acquisition activity that Marsh & McLennan is likely to follow in 2024, a trend that it has followed for the past few years. Apart from MMA, other operating units under the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments pursue buyouts that place MMC well for long-term growth. It expended $859 million, $572 million and $976 million on buyouts in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

