Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) reported $6.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.38 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 9% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 9% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 9% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 8% versus 8.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8% versus 8.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting : 9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $988.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $988.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $1.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $1.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $125 million compared to the $123.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

: $125 million compared to the $123.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Revenue- Consulting : $2.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $2.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services : $4.27 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $4.27 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income: $122 million versus $121.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.1% change.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

