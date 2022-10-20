Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year.

Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell short of the consensus mark by 1.7%.

Solid performances of the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments drove the quarterly results of Marsh & McLennan. The quarter witnessed an adjusted operating margin expansion of 110 basis points year over year. However, elevated compensation and benefits expense partially offset the margins.

Total expenses increased 3.5% year over year to $4 billion in the third quarter due to higher compensation and benefits, and other operating expenses. While total expenses at the Risk and Insurance Services segment rose 1.9% year over year, the same at the Consulting segment witnessed a 5.3% year-over-year rise.

Consolidated adjusted operating income of $851 million climbed 12% year over year.

Segmental Results

Risk and Insurance Services

The segment’ revenues of $2.8 billion rose 9% on an underlying basis in the third quarter but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. The adjusted operating income of $562 million climbed 20% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark of $503 million.

Revenues of Marsh, a unit within the segment, came in at $2.5 billion. The figure improved 8% on an underlying basis. In the United States/Canada, underlying revenues grew 5% year over year. International operations generated revenue growth of 11% on an underlying basis. Among the international operations, Latin America recorded highest revenue growth of 15%, followed by increases of 14% and 9% in the Asia Pacific and EMEA, respectively.

Revenues of Guy Carpenter, another unit under the Risk and Insurance Services segment, witnessed a 7% increase on an underlying basis to $328 million.

Consulting

The segment generated revenues of $2 billion, up 8% on an underlying basis. The adjusted operating income advanced 3% year over year to $362 million in the third quarter but lagged the consensus mark of $385 million.

A unit within this segment, Mercer reported revenues of $1.3 billion. The figure improved 5% on an underlying basis. Career and Health revenues climbed 15% and 10%, respectively, on an underlying basis. However, the same at Wealth dipped 1% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman, another unit under the Consulting segment, recorded revenues of $667 million, up 13% on an underlying basis in the quarter under review.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2022)

Marsh & McLennan exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $802 million, which dropped 54.2% from the figure at 2021 end. Total assets of $32 billion declined 6.9% from the level as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt amounted to $10.4 billion, down 4.9% from the 2021-end level. Short-term debt came in at $967 million, which increased nearly 57-fold from the figure at 2021 end.

Total equity declined 12.8% from the 2021-end level to $9.8 billion.

During the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, MMC’s net cash provided by operating activities came in at nearly $2 billion. The metric decreased 5.4% from the prior-year comparable period’s level.

Capital Deployment Update

Marsh & McLennan bought back 3.1 million shares worth $500 million in the third quarter.

In September 2022, management sanctioned a quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share, which will be paid out on Nov 15, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Oct 7.

Zacks Rank

Marsh & McLennan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Some Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

Travelers reported third-quarter 2022 core income of $2.20 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. The bottom line, however, decreased 15.4% year over year. TRV’s total revenues increased 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $9.4 billion, primarily on higher premiums and fee income. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Net written premiums increased 110% year over year to $9.2 billion.

RLI’s operating earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.5% but declined 23.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Operating revenues of RLI were $312.7 million, up 15.3% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. RLI’s net investment income increased 19.2% year over year to $21.3 million.

An Upcoming Release

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating an increase of 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Horace Mann’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 26.32%.



