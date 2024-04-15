Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Consulting' stands at $2.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' should come in at $4.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' of $121.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' to reach $335.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' will reach $988.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' reaching $123.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' at 6.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' will reach 6.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' will reach 8.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting' to come in at 6.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.



Shares of Marsh & McLennan have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MMC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

