Marsh & McLennan (MMC): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC. This is because this security in the Insurance - Brokerage space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Insurance - Brokerage space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Marsh & McLennan is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Marsh McLennan Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marsh McLennan Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marsh McLennan Companies, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from 70 cents per share to 72 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from $4.62 per share to $4.81 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Marsh & McLennan. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.