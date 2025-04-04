Marsh McLennan Expands Reach With Arthur Hall Insurance Acquisition

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC division, Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), recently announced the acquisition of Arthur Hall Insurance, signifying a strategic move to bolster regional presence. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur Hall, established in 1966, offers expertise in various sectors, including life sciences, information management, non-profit, craft beverage manufacturing, and municipal industries. This acquisition not only enhances MMC's portfolio but also provides clients with expanded resources and specialized knowledge.

This move bodes well for MMC as it will solve client challenges and equip them with various scenarios. This acquisition will enrich MMA's business insurance expertise and establish a new presence in Delaware. This acquisition aligns with MMC's ongoing strategy to expand its capabilities through targeted acquisitions. Notably, in January 2025, MMA acquired Acumen Solutions Group, a Melville, NY-based agency specializing in the construction, real estate, and aviation industries. MMC also acquired McGriff Insurance Services in November 2024, enhancing its capabilities, particularly in the middle-market segment.

As competition intensifies in the insurance sector, this acquisition positions MMA as a stronger player. Acquisitions are a key pillar of Marsh & McLennan's growth strategy. By acquiring businesses across its operational units, the company has successfully entered new regions, expanded its presence in existing markets, diversified into emerging industries and enhanced its specialization within core areas.

MMC’s Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have gained 17.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 17% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MMC currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Radian Group Inc. RDN. Each of these companies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Horace Mann Educators’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2025 earnings indicates a 21.7% rise, while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 8.7% from the respective prior-year figures.

Brown & Brown’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s 2025 earnings indicates a 9.1% rise, while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 8.4% from the respective prior-year figures. The consensus mark for BRO’s earnings has moved 0.2% north in the past 30 days.

Radian Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.79 per share, while the same for revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion. The consensus mark for RDN’s 2025 earnings has moved up 3.3% in the past 60 days.





