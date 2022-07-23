Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Just Reported Second-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

It's been a good week for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.9% to US$157. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$5.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Marsh & McLennan Companies surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.91 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:MMC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Marsh & McLennan Companies' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$21.1b in 2022, which would reflect an okay 2.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 3.8% to US$6.51 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.54 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$173, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Marsh & McLennan Companies at US$197 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$130. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Marsh & McLennan Companies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.3% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Marsh & McLennan Companies is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Marsh & McLennan Companies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

