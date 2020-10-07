Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.88, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMC was $114.88, representing a -5.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.97 and a 54.54% increase over the 52 week low of $74.34.

MMC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). MMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.17%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 15.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMC at 1.67%.

